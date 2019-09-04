Listen Live Sports

Boston 6, Minnesota 2

September 4, 2019 11:30 pm
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 8 2 6 10
Kepler cf-rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .254
Miller cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Garver ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302
Arraez ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .343
Cruz dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .308
Rosario lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .283
Sanó 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .242
Cave rf-cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Cron 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .260
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259
Astudillo c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 9 6 4 7
Betts rf 5 2 4 5 0 0 .289
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .310
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .312
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281
Holt 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .323
Moreland 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .240
Vázquez c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276
Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .220
Minnesota 000 000 020_2 8 0
Boston 130 002 00x_6 9 0

a-walked for Miller in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 10, Boston 7. 2B_Vázquez (24). HR_Rosario (28), off Brasier; Betts 2 (25), off Berríos. RBIs_Rosario 2 (94), Betts 5 (75), Vázquez (59).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Schoop, Astudillo); Boston 3 (Holt, Bogaerts). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Boston 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Cave, Devers. GIDP_Cruz, Polanco, Cave.

DP_Boston 3 (Holt, Bogaerts, Moreland; Holt, Moreland; Holt, Moreland).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos, L, 11-8 5 8 6 6 3 6 101 3.78
Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.62
Stashak 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.63
Graterol 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez, W, 17-5 7 5 0 0 4 8 113 3.81
Brasier 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 10 5.40
Taylor 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.00
Hernandez 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 21 2.93
Workman, S, 11-17 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.14

Inherited runners-scored_Harper 2-0, Stashak 2-1, Workman 2-0. HBP_Rodríguez (Kepler). WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:22. A_35,218 (37,731).

