Boston 6, Minnesota 2

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 8 2 6 10 Kepler cf-rf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .254 Miller cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Garver ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .273 Polanco ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302 Arraez ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .343 Cruz dh 5 1 1 0 0 1 .308 Rosario lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .283 Sanó 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .242 Cave rf-cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Cron 1b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .260 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .259 Astudillo c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 9 6 4 7 Betts rf 5 2 4 5 0 0 .289 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .310 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .312 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .281 Holt 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .323 Moreland 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .240 Vázquez c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .276 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .220

Minnesota 000 000 020_2 8 0 Boston 130 002 00x_6 9 0

a-walked for Miller in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 10, Boston 7. 2B_Vázquez (24). HR_Rosario (28), off Brasier; Betts 2 (25), off Berríos. RBIs_Rosario 2 (94), Betts 5 (75), Vázquez (59).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Schoop, Astudillo); Boston 3 (Holt, Bogaerts). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Boston 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Cave, Devers. GIDP_Cruz, Polanco, Cave.

DP_Boston 3 (Holt, Bogaerts, Moreland; Holt, Moreland; Holt, Moreland).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Berríos, L, 11-8 5 8 6 6 3 6 101 3.78 Harper 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.62 Stashak 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 3.63 Graterol 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 0.00

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodríguez, W, 17-5 7 5 0 0 4 8 113 3.81 Brasier 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 10 5.40 Taylor 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 3.00 Hernandez 1-3 0 0 0 2 1 21 2.93 Workman, S, 11-17 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.14

Inherited runners-scored_Harper 2-0, Stashak 2-1, Workman 2-0. HBP_Rodríguez (Kepler). WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:22. A_35,218 (37,731).

