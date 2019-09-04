Boston 6, Minnesota 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|6
|10
|
|Kepler cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.254
|Miller cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Garver ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Arraez ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.343
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.283
|Sanó 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Cave rf-cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|Astudillo c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|9
|6
|4
|7
|
|Betts rf
|5
|2
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.289
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Holt 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.323
|Moreland 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.240
|Vázquez c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|020_2
|8
|0
|Boston
|130
|002
|00x_6
|9
|0
a-walked for Miller in the 9th.
LOB_Minnesota 10, Boston 7. 2B_Vázquez (24). HR_Rosario (28), off Brasier; Betts 2 (25), off Berríos. RBIs_Rosario 2 (94), Betts 5 (75), Vázquez (59).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Schoop, Astudillo); Boston 3 (Holt, Bogaerts). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; Boston 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Cave, Devers. GIDP_Cruz, Polanco, Cave.
DP_Boston 3 (Holt, Bogaerts, Moreland; Holt, Moreland; Holt, Moreland).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 11-8
|5
|
|8
|6
|6
|3
|6
|101
|3.78
|Harper
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.62
|Stashak
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.63
|Graterol
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, W, 17-5
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|4
|8
|113
|3.81
|Brasier
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|5.40
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.00
|Hernandez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|21
|2.93
|Workman, S, 11-17
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.14
Inherited runners-scored_Harper 2-0, Stashak 2-1, Workman 2-0. HBP_Rodríguez (Kepler). WP_Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:22. A_35,218 (37,731).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.