Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

September 15, 2019 4:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 6 6 6 Totals 32 3 7 3
Benintendi cf-lf 4 2 2 0 C.Hernández 2b 4 0 2 1
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Harper rf 2 0 0 0
Martinez rf 1 1 0 1 Pirela rf 2 0 0 0
Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 2 2 1
Vázquez c 4 2 2 5 Miller lf 3 0 0 0
Travis lf 4 0 0 0 Irvin p 0 0 0 0
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0
Owings 2b 4 0 0 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Porcello p 2 0 0 0 Segura ss 4 0 1 1
Walden p 0 0 0 0 Kingery 3b-cf 3 1 0 0
G.Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 Haseley cf-lf 2 0 0 0
Cashner p 0 0 0 0 Vargas p 0 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 Morrison ph 1 0 0 0
M.Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0
Workman p 0 0 0 0 Gosselin ph 1 0 1 0
Morin p 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 2 0 0 0
Boston 104 001 000 6
Philadelphia 010 011 000 3

E_Vargas (2). DP_Boston 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 6. HR_Vázquez 2 (21), Hoskins (28). SF_Martinez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Porcello W,13-12 5 5 2 2 1 6
Walden 1 1 1 1 1 1
Cashner H,3 1 0 0 0 1 1
Barnes H,24 1 1 0 0 0 1
Workman S,14-20 1 0 0 0 1 1
Philadelphia
Vargas L,0-3 3 3 5 4 1 6
Vincent 2 0 0 0 0 3
Morin 1 1 1 1 0 0
Irvin 2 1 0 0 1 0
Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Vargas 2 (Devers,Benintendi).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

Advertisement

T_2:57. A_39,061 (43,647).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|17 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps Martial Arts Center of Excellence

Today in History

1947: First secretary of Defense sworn in