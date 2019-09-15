Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|
|Benintendi cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|C.Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez rf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
|Pirela rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|5
|
|Miller lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Travis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Irvin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Owings 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Porcello p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Walden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kingery 3b-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|G.Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cashner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Workman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|104
|001
|000
|—
|6
|Philadelphia
|010
|011
|000
|—
|3
E_Vargas (2). DP_Boston 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 6. HR_Vázquez 2 (21), Hoskins (28). SF_Martinez (5).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Porcello W,13-12
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Walden
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Cashner H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes H,24
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Workman S,14-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vargas L,0-3
|3
|
|3
|5
|4
|1
|6
|Vincent
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Morin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Irvin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Vargas 2 (Devers,Benintendi).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:57. A_39,061 (43,647).
