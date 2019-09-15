Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

September 15, 2019 4:17 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 6 6 2 10
Benintendi cf-lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .272
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .303
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .311
Martinez rf 1 1 0 1 2 1 .302
Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Vázquez c 4 2 2 5 0 0 .273
Travis lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Owings 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .080
Porcello p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Walden p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-G.Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Cashner p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
e-M.Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Workman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 7 3 4 10
C.Hernández 2b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .284
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277
Harper rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .253
Pirela rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Hoskins 1b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .239
Miller lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Irvin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
d-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Segura ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .283
Kingery 3b-cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .260
Haseley cf-lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .260
Vargas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
a-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Gosselin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .283
Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Boston 104 001 000_6 6 0
Philadelphia 010 011 000_3 7 1

a-popped out for Vargas in the 3rd. b-singled for Vincent in the 5th. c-popped out for Walden in the 7th. d-grounded out for Irvin in the 8th. e-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

E_Vargas (2). LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 6. HR_Vázquez (21), off Vargas; Vázquez (21), off Morin; Hoskins (28), off Porcello. RBIs_Martinez (97), Vázquez 5 (65), Hoskins (81), C.Hernández (64), Segura (57). SF_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Vázquez, Travis); Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Miller. GIDP_Bruce, Realmuto.

DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Owings, Moreland; Moreland, Devers, Moreland).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Porcello, W, 13-12 5 5 2 2 1 6 76 5.77
Walden 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 3.41
Cashner, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 5.87
Barnes, H, 24 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.12
Workman, S, 14-20 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.04
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Vargas, L, 0-3 3 3 5 4 1 6 71 5.48
Vincent 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 1.29
Morin 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 5.09
Irvin 2 1 0 0 1 0 20 6.38
Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.70

HBP_Vargas 2 (Devers,Benintendi).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:57. A_39,061 (43,647).

