Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 6 6 2 10 Benintendi cf-lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .272 Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .303 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .311 Martinez rf 1 1 0 1 2 1 .302 Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Vázquez c 4 2 2 5 0 0 .273 Travis lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Barnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Owings 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .080 Porcello p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Walden p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-G.Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Cashner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bradley Jr. cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220 e-M.Hernández ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Workman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 7 3 4 10 C.Hernández 2b 4 0 2 1 0 2 .284 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .277 Harper rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Pirela rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Hoskins 1b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .239 Miller lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Irvin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 d-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Segura ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .283 Kingery 3b-cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .260 Haseley cf-lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .260 Vargas p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 a-Morrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gosselin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .283 Morin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Franco 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .236

Boston 104 001 000_6 6 0 Philadelphia 010 011 000_3 7 1

a-popped out for Vargas in the 3rd. b-singled for Vincent in the 5th. c-popped out for Walden in the 7th. d-grounded out for Irvin in the 8th. e-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

E_Vargas (2). LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 6. HR_Vázquez (21), off Vargas; Vázquez (21), off Morin; Hoskins (28), off Porcello. RBIs_Martinez (97), Vázquez 5 (65), Hoskins (81), C.Hernández (64), Segura (57). SF_Martinez.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Vázquez, Travis); Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Miller. GIDP_Bruce, Realmuto.

DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Owings, Moreland; Moreland, Devers, Moreland).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Porcello, W, 13-12 5 5 2 2 1 6 76 5.77 Walden 1 1 1 1 1 1 22 3.41 Cashner, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 5.87 Barnes, H, 24 1 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.12 Workman, S, 14-20 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 2.04

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Vargas, L, 0-3 3 3 5 4 1 6 71 5.48 Vincent 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 1.29 Morin 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 5.09 Irvin 2 1 0 0 1 0 20 6.38 Hughes 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.70

HBP_Vargas 2 (Devers,Benintendi).

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:57. A_39,061 (43,647).

