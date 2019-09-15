Boston 6, Philadelphia 3

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|6
|6
|2
|10
|
|Benintendi cf-lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Martinez rf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.302
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.273
|Travis lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Owings 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.080
|Porcello p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Walden p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-G.Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Cashner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bradley Jr. cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|e-M.Hernández ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Workman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|4
|10
|
|C.Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Harper rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Pirela rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.239
|Miller lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Irvin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|d-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Kingery 3b-cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Haseley cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.260
|Vargas p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|a-Morrison ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Vincent p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Morin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Boston
|104
|001
|000_6
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|010
|011
|000_3
|7
|1
a-popped out for Vargas in the 3rd. b-singled for Vincent in the 5th. c-popped out for Walden in the 7th. d-grounded out for Irvin in the 8th. e-struck out for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.
E_Vargas (2). LOB_Boston 5, Philadelphia 6. HR_Vázquez (21), off Vargas; Vázquez (21), off Morin; Hoskins (28), off Porcello. RBIs_Martinez (97), Vázquez 5 (65), Hoskins (81), C.Hernández (64), Segura (57). SF_Martinez.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (Vázquez, Travis); Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto). RISP_Boston 1 for 7; Philadelphia 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Miller. GIDP_Bruce, Realmuto.
DP_Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Owings, Moreland; Moreland, Devers, Moreland).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Porcello, W, 13-12
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|76
|5.77
|Walden
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|3.41
|Cashner, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|5.87
|Barnes, H, 24
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.12
|Workman, S, 14-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|2.04
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Vargas, L, 0-3
|3
|
|3
|5
|4
|1
|6
|71
|5.48
|Vincent
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|1.29
|Morin
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|5.09
|Irvin
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|6.38
|Hughes
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.70
HBP_Vargas 2 (Devers,Benintendi).
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:57. A_39,061 (43,647).
