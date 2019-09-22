Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4

September 22, 2019 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 7 11 5 Totals 33 4 9 3
Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 Wendle 3b 3 2 1 1
Devers 3b 4 2 1 0 Meadows rf 5 0 2 0
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Pham lf 4 0 1 0
Martinez dh 4 2 3 2 Choi dh 4 0 0 0
Vázquez 1b 5 1 3 3 B.Lowe 2b 3 1 1 0
Travis lf 5 0 1 0 N.Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0
Benintendi lf 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 4 0 1 0
G.Hernández rf 5 0 0 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 1
Owings 2b 4 0 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0
Centeno c 3 0 0 0 McKay ph 1 1 1 1
Boston 400 200 100 7
Tampa Bay 111 000 001 4

E_Kiermaier (4), Wendle (3). DP_Boston 2, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Boston 11, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (25). HR_Vázquez (22), Wendle (2), McKay (1). SB_Kiermaier (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Eovaldi W,2-0 6 7 3 3 2 6
Hernandez 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Brewer H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2
Kelley 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Workman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough L,11-5 3 1-3 8 6 6 1 2
Kittredge 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Beeks 1 0 0 0 0 1
Richards 2 3 1 0 1 3
Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_Yarbrough (Centeno), Kittredge (Bogaerts), Eovaldi (Kiermaier). WP_Brewer, Kittredge.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ed Hickox.

Advertisement

T_3:32. A_17,946 (25,025).

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress