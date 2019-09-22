Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 11 5 4 10 Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .221 Devers 3b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .307 Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .304 Martinez dh 4 2 3 2 1 0 .302 Vázquez 1b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .274 Travis lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .224 Benintendi lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268 G.Hernández rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .107 Owings 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .121 Centeno c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .100

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 9 3 4 8 Wendle 3b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .234 Meadows rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .289 Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Choi dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .255 B.Lowe 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .277 N.Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .266 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .228 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169 a-McKay ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .222

Boston 400 200 100_7 11 0 Tampa Bay 111 000 001_4 9 2

a-homered for Zunino in the 9th.

E_Kiermaier (4), Wendle (3). LOB_Boston 11, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (25). HR_Vázquez (22), off Yarbrough; Wendle (2), off Eovaldi; McKay (1), off Kelley. RBIs_Martinez 2 (99), Vázquez 3 (69), Kiermaier (54), Wendle (18), McKay (1). SB_Kiermaier (19). CS_Kiermaier (5).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Bradley Jr. 2, Owings, Travis); Tampa Bay 2 (Zunino, Pham). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_G.Hernández, Pham. LIDP_Adames. GIDP_Pham.

DP_Boston 2 (Owings, Bogaerts, Vázquez; Vázquez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eovaldi, W, 2-0 6 7 3 3 2 6 100 6.03 Hernandez 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 19 4.45 Brewer, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.33 Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.90 Kelley 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 13.50 Workman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.94

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough, L, 11-5 3 1-3 8 6 6 1 2 63 4.08 Kittredge 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 4.34 Beeks 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.38 Richards 2 3 1 0 1 3 46 1.93 Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 2-0, Kittredge 2-2. HBP_Yarbrough (Centeno), Kittredge (Bogaerts), Eovaldi (Kiermaier). WP_Brewer, Kittredge.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:32. A_17,946 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.