Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4

September 22, 2019 4:51 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 7 11 5 4 10
Bradley Jr. cf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .221
Devers 3b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .307
Bogaerts ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .304
Martinez dh 4 2 3 2 1 0 .302
Vázquez 1b 5 1 3 3 0 1 .274
Travis lf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .224
Benintendi lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .268
G.Hernández rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .107
Owings 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .121
Centeno c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .100
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 9 3 4 8
Wendle 3b 3 2 1 1 2 0 .234
Meadows rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .289
Pham lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Choi dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .255
B.Lowe 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .277
N.Lowe 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .266
Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .253
Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .228
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169
a-McKay ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .222
Boston 400 200 100_7 11 0
Tampa Bay 111 000 001_4 9 2

a-homered for Zunino in the 9th.

E_Kiermaier (4), Wendle (3). LOB_Boston 11, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (25). HR_Vázquez (22), off Yarbrough; Wendle (2), off Eovaldi; McKay (1), off Kelley. RBIs_Martinez 2 (99), Vázquez 3 (69), Kiermaier (54), Wendle (18), McKay (1). SB_Kiermaier (19). CS_Kiermaier (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Bradley Jr. 2, Owings, Travis); Tampa Bay 2 (Zunino, Pham). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_G.Hernández, Pham. LIDP_Adames. GIDP_Pham.

DP_Boston 2 (Owings, Bogaerts, Vázquez; Vázquez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi, W, 2-0 6 7 3 3 2 6 100 6.03
Hernandez 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 19 4.45
Brewer, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.33
Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 3.90
Kelley 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 10 13.50
Workman 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.94
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough, L, 11-5 3 1-3 8 6 6 1 2 63 4.08
Kittredge 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 4.34
Beeks 1 0 0 0 0 1 20 4.38
Richards 2 3 1 0 1 3 46 1.93
Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 2-0, Kittredge 2-2. HBP_Yarbrough (Centeno), Kittredge (Bogaerts), Eovaldi (Kiermaier). WP_Brewer, Kittredge.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:32. A_17,946 (25,025).

