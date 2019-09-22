Boston 7, Tampa Bay 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|11
|5
|4
|10
|
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Martinez dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.302
|Vázquez 1b
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.274
|Travis lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.224
|Benintendi lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|G.Hernández rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.107
|Owings 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.121
|Centeno c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|3
|4
|8
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.234
|Meadows rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.255
|B.Lowe 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|N.Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.266
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|a-McKay ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Boston
|400
|200
|100_7
|11
|0
|Tampa Bay
|111
|000
|001_4
|9
|2
a-homered for Zunino in the 9th.
E_Kiermaier (4), Wendle (3). LOB_Boston 11, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Bradley Jr. (25). HR_Vázquez (22), off Yarbrough; Wendle (2), off Eovaldi; McKay (1), off Kelley. RBIs_Martinez 2 (99), Vázquez 3 (69), Kiermaier (54), Wendle (18), McKay (1). SB_Kiermaier (19). CS_Kiermaier (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Bradley Jr. 2, Owings, Travis); Tampa Bay 2 (Zunino, Pham). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_G.Hernández, Pham. LIDP_Adames. GIDP_Pham.
DP_Boston 2 (Owings, Bogaerts, Vázquez; Vázquez).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi, W, 2-0
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|6
|100
|6.03
|Hernandez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|4.45
|Brewer, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.33
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.90
|Kelley
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|13.50
|Workman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.94
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough, L, 11-5
|3
|1-3
|8
|6
|6
|1
|2
|63
|4.08
|Kittredge
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|4.34
|Beeks
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|4.38
|Richards
|2
|
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|46
|1.93
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 2-0, Kittredge 2-2. HBP_Yarbrough (Centeno), Kittredge (Bogaerts), Eovaldi (Kiermaier). WP_Brewer, Kittredge.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:32. A_17,946 (25,025).
