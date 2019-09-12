Listen Live Sports

Boston 7, Toronto 4

September 12, 2019 10:48 pm
 
Boston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 33 4 7 4
Betts rf 5 2 3 0 Bichette ss 4 1 1 0
Holt 3b 5 1 2 2 Biggio 2b 4 2 3 1
Bogaerts ss 5 1 2 1 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 0 1 1
Martinez dh 3 1 1 1 Tellez 1b 4 0 0 1
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Smoak dh 4 1 0 0
Moreland 1b 4 1 1 0 Grichuk cf 4 0 1 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 0 McGuire c 2 0 0 0
M.Hernández 2b 4 0 1 2 McKinney rf 1 0 0 0
Centeno c 4 0 1 1 Alford ph-rf 2 0 1 0
Fisher lf 3 0 0 1
Boston 021 100 201 7
Toronto 000 020 011 4

E_Alford (1), McGuire (1), Fisher (3). DP_Boston 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 6, Toronto 10. 2B_M.Hernández (6), Bogaerts (50), Martinez (33), Bradley Jr. (24), Grichuk (27), Bichette (16). 3B_Biggio (1). SB_Betts (15). SF_Tellez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Chacín 2 2-3 2 0 0 2 3
Hernandez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Taylor W,2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Johnson 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Brasier H,10 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Cashner H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Walden 1 1 0 0 0 1
Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 3 2
Workman S,12-18 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 1
Toronto
Buchholz L,1-5 4 7 4 4 1 4
Stewart 1 0 0 0 1 0
Boshers 1 0 0 0 0 1
Romano 1-3 3 2 1 0 1
Pannone 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Shafer 1 2 1 0 0 0

HBP_Walden (Alford). WP_Walden.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:32. A_17,420 (53,506).

