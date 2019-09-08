Braves 5, Nationals 4

|Washington
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Acñ Jr. cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|A.Cbrra 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|B.McCnn c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Read c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Zmmrman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Grene p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mlancon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kndrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Riley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrrí ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Teheran p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Voth p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O’Day p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strckln p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ortega ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|3
|Totals
|28
|5
|6
|5
|Washington
|000
|010
|120—4
|Atlanta
|100
|103
|00x—5
DP_Washington 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Washington 4, Atlanta 5. 2B_T.Turner 2 (30), J.Soto (28). HR_A.Cabrera (16), Albies (21), Donaldson (36), B.McCann (11), Joyce (6). SB_Ortega (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Voth L,1-1
|4
|3
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Barrett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Strickland
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Rainey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Doolittle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Teheran W,10-8
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|O’Day
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Newcomb
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Tomlin H,7
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Greene H,8
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Melancon S,10-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
O’Day pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
HBP_by S.Greene (Eaton).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:29. A_40,467 (41,149).
___
