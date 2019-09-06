Listen Live Sports

Braves recall outfielder Austin Riley from rehab assignment

September 6, 2019 3:02 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have recalled Austin Riley from an injury-rehab assignment to start Friday night’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Riley has been out since Aug. 5 after spraining his right knee during a routine workout. He was rehabbing at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he batted .263 (10 of 38) with one homer and four RBIs while playing in seven regular-season games and the first two games of an International League playoff series.

After being called up to Atlanta early in the season, Riley got off to a brilliant start — he homered in his second at-bat — but slumped significantly before his injury. He was hitting .242 with 17 homers and 45 RBIs.

Riley was set to play right field and bat seventh against the Nationals.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

