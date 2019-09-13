Braves reinstate outfielder Nick Markakis

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Nick Markakis from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Markakis, 35, missed 43 games with a fractured left wrist. He was listed in the starting lineup as the Braves opened a three-game series against the Nationals, playing his first game of the season in left field with Matt Joyce in right.

In 104 games this season, Markakis is hitting .284 with nine homers, 55 RBIs and 57 runs scored.

The Braves recalled right-handed pitchers Bryse Wilson, Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Atlanta also placed utility infielder John Camargo on the 10-day injured list with a right shin fracture. Camargo is hitting .233 with seven homers and 32 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 98 games.

