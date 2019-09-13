Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves reinstate outfielder Nick Markakis

September 13, 2019 5:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves reinstated outfielder Nick Markakis from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Markakis, 35, missed 43 games with a fractured left wrist. He was listed in the starting lineup as the Braves opened a three-game series against the Nationals, playing his first game of the season in left field with Matt Joyce in right.

In 104 games this season, Markakis is hitting .284 with nine homers, 55 RBIs and 57 runs scored.

The Braves recalled right-handed pitchers Bryse Wilson, Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Advertisement

Atlanta also placed utility infielder John Camargo on the 10-day injured list with a right shin fracture. Camargo is hitting .233 with seven homers and 32 RBIs and 31 runs scored in 98 games.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|16 AAFEA Leadership Development Workshop
9|16 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|16 Azure Gov Meetup: Navigating a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

12th consecutive National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic

Today in History

1940: US imposes the draft for WWII