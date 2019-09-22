Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves star 1B Freeman has elbow pain, to miss series at KC

September 22, 2019 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves star Freddie Freeman is remaining in Atlanta for treatment on his sore right elbow instead of joining the team for its next series at Kansas City.

Freeman, a MVP candidate for the NL East champions, left Sunday’s game in the eighth inning against San Francisco after a recurrence of a bone spur in the elbow.

Manager Brian Snitker said the first baseman would’ve been in the lineup if Atlanta’s NL division series began on Monday. Instead, off days on Monday and Thursday, sandwiched around the two-game series against the Royals, give Freeman four days to have treatment on the elbow.

The Braves plan on Freeman joining the team in New York for Friday night’s first game of the final regular-season series against the Mets.

Advertisement

Freeman is hitting .296 with 38 homers and leads the NL with 121 RBIs.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress