Brazilian player gets life ban from tennis for match-fixing

September 9, 2019 2:26 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — Brazilian player Diego Matos was banned for life from professional tennis on Monday after being found guilty of match-fixing.

Matos, aged 31, was also fined $125,000 and ordered to repay illicit winnings of $12,000 by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

The TIU said he contrived the outcome of 10 matches in 2018 at ITF-level events in Brazil, Sri Lanka, Ecuador, Portugal, and Spain.

Matos was also found guilty of failing to cooperate fully with TIU investigators, failing at three interviews to provide his mobile phone and financial records.

He was currently ranked 373 in doubles, with a career-best of 241 in December, since when he’s been suspended. His highest singles ranking was 580 in April 2012.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

