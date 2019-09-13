Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Broken foot could delay Corey Perry’s debut with Stars

September 13, 2019 7:25 pm
 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry has a broken foot that could sideline him for the opener with his new team.

Perry said on the opening day of training camp Friday that he tripped on a step earlier in the week and broke a small bone in his left foot. General manager Jim Nill said Perry wouldn’t skate for two weeks, and the Oct. 3 season opener at home against Boston is less than three weeks away.

The 34-year-old spent his first 14 seasons with Anaheim before signing a $1.5 million, one-year contract with Dallas. Perry was limited to a career-low 31 games last season because of a knee injury.

Perry said he didn’t have any issues with the knee in the offseason. He said the foot injury was “frustrating, obviously, two days before camp.” The four-time All-Star is third in Anaheim franchise history with 776 points (372 goals, 404 assists) in 988 games.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

