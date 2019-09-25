Listen Live Sports

Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan out until November

September 25, 2019 3:23 pm
 
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan will miss at least another month after undergoing a medical procedure Wednesday on his surgically repaired left foot.

Coach Vic Fangio said Callahan, who has yet to make his Denver debut, will miss four to six weeks and a full-fledged second surgery is still a possibility as is a trip to injured reserve.

The Broncos (0-3) had big plans for Callahan when they signed him to a three-year, $21 million deal in the offseason.

They planned to play him on the outside more than he did in Chicago, allowing the Broncos to move Kareem Jackson and Chris Harris Jr. around, giving Fangio flexibility in his secondary.

Callahan, however, missed the preseason after experiencing problems with the screw that was inserted into his left foot, which he broke last December, and the Broncos have had trouble replacing him in the defensive backfield.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL  

