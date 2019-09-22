Broncos-Packers Stats

|Denver
|0
|10
|6
|0—16
|Green Bay
|7
|10
|7
|3—27
|First Quarter
GB_Valdes-Scantling 40 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 12:16.
Den_Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 14:18.
GB_FG Crosby 42, 11:19.
Den_FG McManus 30, 3:50.
GB_A.Jones 7 run (Crosby kick), 1:56.
GB_A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 12:09.
Den_Lindsay 1 run (kick failed), 5:59.
GB_FG Crosby 41, 5:49.
A_78,078.
___
|Den
|GB
|First downs
|20
|16
|Total Net Yards
|310
|312
|Rushes-yards
|38-149
|23-77
|Passing
|161
|235
|Punt Returns
|1-3
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-60
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-29-1
|17-29-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-52
|0-0
|Punts
|3-49.3
|4-53.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-27
|7-53
|Time of Possession
|35:34
|24:26
___
RUSHING_Denver, Lindsay 21-81, Freeman 15-63, Flacco 2-5. Green Bay, J.Williams 12-59, A.Jones 10-19, A.Rodgers 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Denver, Flacco 20-29-1-213. Green Bay, A.Rodgers 17-29-0-235.
RECEIVING_Denver, Sutton 5-87, Lindsay 4-49, Freeman 4-10, Fant 3-37, Heuerman 2-20, Sanders 2-10. Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling 6-99, D.Adams 4-56, J.Williams 2-27, Vitale 1-27, Lewis 1-19, Tonyan 1-4, A.Jones 1-4, Allison 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 45.
