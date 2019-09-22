Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Broncos-Packers Stats

September 22, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Denver 0 10 6 0—16
Green Bay 7 10 7 3—27
First Quarter

GB_Valdes-Scantling 40 pass from A.Rodgers (Crosby kick), 12:16.

Second Quarter

Den_Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 14:18.

GB_FG Crosby 42, 11:19.

Den_FG McManus 30, 3:50.

Advertisement

GB_A.Jones 7 run (Crosby kick), 1:56.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Third Quarter

GB_A.Jones 1 run (Crosby kick), 12:09.

Den_Lindsay 1 run (kick failed), 5:59.

Fourth Quarter

GB_FG Crosby 41, 5:49.

A_78,078.

___

Den GB
First downs 20 16
Total Net Yards 310 312
Rushes-yards 38-149 23-77
Passing 161 235
Punt Returns 1-3 0-0
Kickoff Returns 1-60 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-29-1 17-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 6-52 0-0
Punts 3-49.3 4-53.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 3-27 7-53
Time of Possession 35:34 24:26

___

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Denver, Lindsay 21-81, Freeman 15-63, Flacco 2-5. Green Bay, J.Williams 12-59, A.Jones 10-19, A.Rodgers 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Denver, Flacco 20-29-1-213. Green Bay, A.Rodgers 17-29-0-235.

RECEIVING_Denver, Sutton 5-87, Lindsay 4-49, Freeman 4-10, Fant 3-37, Heuerman 2-20, Sanders 2-10. Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling 6-99, D.Adams 4-56, J.Williams 2-27, Vitale 1-27, Lewis 1-19, Tonyan 1-4, A.Jones 1-4, Allison 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Green Bay, Crosby 45.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress