Brother of gymnast Simone Biles pleads not guilty to murder

September 13, 2019 12:49 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in a shooting that left three men dead at a 2018 New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland.

Attorney Joseph Patituce (PAT’-eh-toos) entered the pleas for 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas during a video arraignment Friday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County. Biles-Thomas was indicted last month on charges of murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury.

Bond was set at $1 million.

Authorities say gunfire broke out when a group of men arrived uninvited to the party. Nineteen-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson were killed.

Patituce says Biles-Thomas maintains he’s innocent.

Simone Biles has said on Twitter that she’s struggling with her brother’s arrest and that her heart aches for the victims and their families.

