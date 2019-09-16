Browns-Jets Stats

|Cleveland
|6
|10
|7
|0—23
|New York
|0
|3
|0
|0—
|3
|First Quarter
Cle_FG Seibert 23, 10:27.
Cle_FG Seibert 48, 6:15.
Cle_Chubb 19 run (Seibert kick), 10:16.
NYJ_FG Ficken 46, 2:56.
Cle_FG Seibert 43, :00.
Cle_Beckham 89 pass from Mayfield (Seibert kick), 3:32.
A_78,523.
___
|Cle
|NYJ
|First downs
|16
|13
|Total Net Yards
|375
|262
|Rushes-yards
|21-70
|24-93
|Passing
|305
|169
|Punt Returns
|4-48
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|1-23
|3-50
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-13
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-35-1
|23-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-20
|4-32
|Punts
|6-38.5
|7-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-85
|12-89
|Time of Possession
|29:41
|30:19
___
RUSHING_Cleveland, Chubb 18-62, D.Johnson 3-8. New York, Bell 21-68, Montgomery 3-25.
PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 19-35-1-325. New York, Siemian 3-6-0-3, Falk 20-25-0-198.
RECEIVING_Cleveland, Beckham 6-161, Chubb 4-36, D.Johnson 3-42, Landry 3-32, Ratley 2-50, Harris 1-4. New York, Bell 10-61, R.Anderson 4-81, Crowder 4-40, Montgomery 3-15, Bellamy 1-5, D.Thomas 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
