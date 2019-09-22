Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Browns missing whole first-team secondary against Rams

September 22, 2019 7:12 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be missing eight starters and their entire first-team secondary for a prime-time matchup against the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

Cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams are out with hamstring injuries and safeties Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) and Damarious Randall (concussion) are inactive. Also, the Browns will be without right tackle Chris Hubbard (foot) and wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee).

Earlier this week, tight end David Njoku (broken wrist) and linebacker Christian Kirksey (chest) were placed on injured reserve. Kirksey may still need season-ending surgery.

Linebacker Adarious Taylor (ankle) is active but not starting.

Advertisement

Veteran cornerbacks T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell will start along with safeties Eric Murray and Jermaine Whitehead. Rookie linebacker Mack Wilson takes over for Kirksey and Justin McCray will fill in for Hubbard.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald will play after being listed as questionable during the week with a back issue.

Los Angeles will be without starting right guard Austin Blythe and tight end Tyler Higbee.

Inactives for Sunday night’s game:

Rams: WR Nsimba Webster, CB David Long Jr., LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, RG Austin Blythe, T Bobby Evans, TE Tyler Higbee, DT Greg Gaines.

Browns: CB Denzel Ward, S Damarious Randall, CB Greedy Williams, S Morgan Burnett, T Kendall Lamm, T Chris Hubbard, WR Rashard Higgins.

___

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
9|25 Data Driven Government
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nationals host airmen as part of their Military Branch Day Series

Today in History

1789: Bill of Rights passes Congress