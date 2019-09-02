Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Browns re-sign T Robinson, day after terminating contract

September 2, 2019 12:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting left tackle Greg Robinson has re-signed with the team, a day after his contract was surprisingly terminated.

Robinson was cut Sunday, when the Browns had to open a roster spot to make rookie offensive lineman Drew Forbes eligible to return from the injured list later this season. Forbes sustained a knee injury in Thursday’s exhibition against Detroit.

The team’s move with Robinson raised some eyebrows, but was more procedural than anything. The 26-year-old could have signed elsewhere, but wanted to stay with the Browns.

Cleveland did not announce the transaction with others.

Advertisement

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft, Robinson settled in as Cleveland’s starter and played the final eight games last season. The Browns signed him to a one-year, $7 million contract in February.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Robinson will protect quarterback Baker Mayfield’s blindside when the Browns open the season Sunday against Tennessee.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations