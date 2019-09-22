Bruins-Blackhawks Sum

|Boston
First Period_1, Chicago, Strome (DeBrincat, Kane), 3:14 (pp).
Second Period_2, Boston, Fitzgerald, 3:23. 3, Chicago, Saad (Wedin), 18:37.
Third Period_4, Boston, Lindholm (Steen), 12:49 (sh).
Overtime_5, Chicago, Kane (Murphy, Toews), 3:04.
Shots on Goal_Boston 10-17-12-2_41. Chicago 13-13-18-3_47.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 1; Chicago 1 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Keyser 0-0-0 (21 shots-20 saves), Lagace 0-0-0 (26-24). Chicago, Lehner 0-0-0 (41-39).
A_20,611 (19,717). T_2:26.
Referees_Chris Lee, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Galloway.
