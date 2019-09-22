Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruins-Blackhawks Sums

September 22, 2019 12:20 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston 0 1 1 0—2
Chicago 1 1 0 1—3

First Period_1, Chicago, Strome (DeBrincat, Kane), 3:14 (pp). Penalties_Fitzgerald, BOS, (hooking), 2:01.

Second Period_2, Boston, Fitzgerald, 3:23. 3, Chicago, Saad (Wedin), 18:37. Penalties_Carpenter, CHI, Penalty Shot (interference in crease (penalty shot)), 3:23; Steen, BOS, (kneeing), 5:28.

Third Period_4, Boston, Lindholm (Steen), 12:49 (sh). Penalties_Koekkoek, CHI, (holding), 1:20; Zboril, BOS, (slashing), 12:01.

Overtime_5, Chicago, Kane (Murphy, Toews), 3:04. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Boston 10-17-12-2_41. Chicago 13-13-18-3_47.

        Insight by NEC Corporation of America: Delve into the latest thinking on facial recognition and its application in federal settings in this exclusive executive briefing.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 1; Chicago 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Keyser 0-0-0 (21 shots-20 saves), Lagace 0-0-0 (26-24). Chicago, Lehner 0-0-0 (41-39).

A_20,611 (19,717). T_2:26.

Referees_Chris Lee, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Galloway.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 2019 Defense Systems Acquisition...
9|24 milCloud 2.0 Bootcamp Series
9|24 Active Risk GRC Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DISA's first female SEA retires after 30 years of active duty

Today in History

1964: Warren Commission report delivered to President Johnson