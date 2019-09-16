Bruins-Devils Sum

Boston 0 1 2 0—3 New Jersey 0 1 2 1—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Boston, Steen (Lauko, Vaakanainen), 5:24. 2, New Jersey, Hughes (Vatanen, Smith), 12:06 (pp).

Third Period_3, New Jersey, Bratt (Zajac, Vatanen), 0:29. 4, Boston, Wagner (Blidh), 2:39. 5, New Jersey, Carrick (Smith, Bratt), 13:01. 6, Boston, Studnicka (Kampfer, Carey), 19:10.

Overtime_7, New Jersey, Hughes (Gusev), 0:41.

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-9-15_33. New Jersey 13-12-4-1_30.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 4; New Jersey 1 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Keyser 0-0-0 (17 shots-17 saves), Vladar 0-0-0 (13-9). New Jersey, Senn 0-0-0 (15-13), Schneider 0-0-0 (18-17).

A_8,652 (16,514). T_2:38.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tony Sericolo.

