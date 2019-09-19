Bruins-Flyers Sum

Boston 1 1 1—3 Philadelphia 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Boston, Heinen 1 (Coyle), 7:47. 2, Philadelphia, Niskanen 1 (Giroux, Couturier), 11:58.

Second Period_3, Boston, Cehlarik 1 (Didier, Gaunce), 4:16.

Third Period_4, Boston, Clifton 1 (Bjork), 16:15.

Shots on Goal_Boston 13-11-10_34. Philadelphia 11-6-7_24.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Philadelphia 0 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Lagace 0-0-0 (7 shots-7 saves), Halak 1-0-0 (17-16). Philadelphia, Lyon 0-0-0 (10-9), Elliott 0-1-0 (24-22).

A_16,826 (19,543). T_2:26.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Steve Miller, James Tobias.

