The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Buechele by air, Jones on ground, SMU stomps N. Texas 49-27

September 7, 2019 11:19 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Shane Buechele threw three touchdowns, Xavier Jones ran for three scores and SMU was never threatened in its 49-27 home-opening win over North Texas on Saturday.

The Mustangs (2-0) scored three touchdowns in the first quarter when Buechele threw a 5-yarder to Reggie Roberson Jr., Jones had a 24-yard run and Ke’Mon Freeman added a 2-yard touchdown run.

Jones carried the ball 16 times and gained 127 yards and the Mustangs overall ran for 211 yards. James Proche had 115 yards receiving on seven receptions for a score, and Roberson had 94 yards receiving on six receptions and two touchdowns. Buechele was 21 of 31 for 292 yards and completed passes to eight different receivers.

Tre Siggers led North Texas (1-1) with 164 yards rushing on 18 carries (9.1 average) and the Mean Green also amassed 211 yards on the ground.

The Mustangs now have won three of their last four home openers.

