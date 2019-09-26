Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bury fails in bid to get reinstated to English soccer league

September 26, 2019 10:52 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Bury’s bid to get reinstated to the English Football League and continue its 125 years of membership has been rejected by other clubs.

The financially stricken club from Greater Manchester was expelled from the league last month following the collapse of a takeover bid.

A rescue board for the club, which had been in the third tier, submitted a proposal to be admitted to League Two — the fourth and lowest tier in the professional game — under new ownership for the start of the new season.

The EFL and its members held a meeting Thursday and said the proposal “did not have the necessary support.”

Advertisement

Bury is the first Football League club to be kicked out since Maidstone in 1992.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from the Energy Department, CBP, SBA and State Department address next generation federal networks in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Detect '19
9|30 Futures Game 2019 Outbrief
10|1 Red Hat Security Symposium, Herndon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army "Pacific Resilience" humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in Mongolia

Today in History

2007: Dawn space probe launches