Caeleb Dressel joins new International Swimming League

September 4, 2019 10:24 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Caeleb Dressel, the top American male swimmer, has joined the new International Swimming League that begins competition in October.

Dressel, who won a record eight medals at the world championships in July, will compete for the Cali Condors, based in San Francisco.

The sport’s first-ever team-based league includes other big names like American Katie Ledecky, Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu, Cate Campbell of Australia, Britain’s Adam Peaty, Federica Pellegrini of Italy and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden.

The league’s eight teams will compete in the U.S. and Europe.

The season opens Oct. 5-6 in Indianapolis. The league finals will be Dec. 20-21 in Las Vegas.

More AP swimming: https://apnews.com/Swimming and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

