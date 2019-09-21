Listen Live Sports

Calvert, Robinson lead Liberty’s 62-27 rout of Hampton

September 21, 2019 9:47 pm
 
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Stephen Calvert and Brandon Robinson each accounted for two touchdowns in Liberty’s 62-27 rout of Hampton on Saturday night.

It was the most points scored by the Flames (2-2) since their program-high 73 against Kentucky Wesleyan on Sept. 28, 2013.

Calvert was 10-of-16 passing for 319 yards, stretching his school record to 14 career 300-yard games. Robinson had 105 yards rushing on seven carries, highlighted by his 75-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. Four others had touchdown runs for Liberty (2-2), which had 256 yards on the ground.

Antonio Gandy-Golden caught both of Calvert’s TD passes that included a 73-yarder, and finished with four catches for 185 yards.

Deondre Francois was 19 of 25 for 288 yards passing with three touchdowns and an interception for Hampton (2-2).

It was the Flames first Big South opponent since leaving the conference after 15 seasons at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

