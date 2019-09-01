Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 61 33 .649 — Trois-Rivieres 57 37 .606 4 New Jersey 48 45 .516 12½ Cuban 8 7 .533 13½ Empire 0 4 .000 16 Shikoku 7 12 .368 16½ Rockland 43 50 .462 17½ Ottawa 40 54 .426 21 Quebec 36 58 .383 25

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 9, New Jersey 5

Ottawa 13, Quebec 3

Rockland 6, Sussex County 2

Monday’s Games

Quebec at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

