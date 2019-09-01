Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

September 1, 2019 9:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 61 33 .649
Trois-Rivieres 57 37 .606 4
New Jersey 48 45 .516 12½
Cuban 8 7 .533 13½
Empire 0 4 .000 16
Shikoku 7 12 .368 16½
Rockland 43 50 .462 17½
Ottawa 40 54 .426 21
Quebec 36 58 .383 25

___

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 9, New Jersey 5

Ottawa 13, Quebec 3

Rockland 6, Sussex County 2

Advertisement
Monday’s Games

Quebec at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Rockland at Sussex County, 2:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Former NHL player Daryl Evans teaches sailors during LA Fleet Week

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations