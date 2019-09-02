Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

September 2, 2019 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
z-Sussex County 61 33 .649
Trois-Rivieres 57 37 .606 4
New Jersey 48 45 .516 12½
Cuban 8 7 .533 13½
Empire 0 4 .000 16
Shikoku 7 12 .368 16½
Rockland 43 50 .462 17½
Ottawa 41 54 .432 20½
Quebec 36 59 .379 25½

___

z-Clinched Division

___

Monday’s Games

Ottawa 5, Quebec 4

Rockland at Sussex County, cancelled

Advertisement

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 6:05 p.m.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1919: Woodrow Wilson embarks on tour to promote League of Nations