Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|z-Sussex County
|61
|33
|.649
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|58
|37
|.611
|3½
|New Jersey
|48
|46
|.511
|13
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|13½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|16
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|16½
|Rockland
|43
|50
|.462
|17½
|Ottawa
|41
|54
|.432
|20½
|Quebec
|36
|59
|.379
|25½
___
z-Clinched Division
___
Trois-Rivieres 7, New Jersey 2
Ottawa 5, Quebec 4
Rockland at Sussex County, cancelled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
