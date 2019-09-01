Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Canada scores career-high 21 as Storm beat Dream 92-75

September 1, 2019 9:20 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordin Canada had a career-high 21 points, eight assists and five steals and the Seattle Storm held on for a 92-75 win over the Atlanta Dream on Sunday.

Alysha Clark had 16 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Howard added 14 points, eight boards and two blocks and Jewell Loyd scored 11 points for Seattle.

Five different Storm players scored during a 14-2 run that gave Seattle a 14-point lead when Crystal Langhorne converted a 3-point play late in the first quarter. After Renee Montgomery hit a 3 to cut the Dream’s deficit to 14-12, they made just one of their next five shots and committed four turnovers during Seattle’s spurt.

Atlanta’s Monique Billings banked in a short jumper and then hit a 3-pointer to spark a 16-6 run that made it 77-73 with 4:29 left in the game. Alex Bentley hit a pull-up jumper and then made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap the spurt but the Dream went 0 for 4 from the field and 2 for 4 from the free-throw line and committed four turnovers as Seattle (16-15) scored 15 of the final 17 points.

Billings and Montgomery had 15 points apiece and Bentley scored 14 for Atlanta (7-24). The Dream tied their franchise record with 14 3s on 28 attempts but committed 18 turnovers.

