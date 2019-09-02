Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|336
|217
|Montreal
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|232
|234
|Ottawa
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|193
|286
|Toronto
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|178
|348
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|320
|218
|Saskatchewan
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|283
|218
|Edmonton
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|264
|198
|Calgary
|5
|4
|0
|.555
|249
|220
|BC
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|205
|321
___
Saskatchewan 19, Winnipeg 17
Hamilton 38, Toronto 27
Edmonton at Calgary, 4:30 p.m.
BC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.
Hamilton at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
