The Associated Press
 
Canadian Football League

September 2, 2019 7:13 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 9 2 0 .818 336 217
Montreal 5 4 0 .556 232 234
Ottawa 3 7 0 .300 193 286
Toronto 1 9 0 .100 178 348
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 8 3 0 .727 320 218
Saskatchewan 7 3 0 .700 283 218
Calgary 6 4 0 .600 274 229
Edmonton 6 5 0 .545 273 223
BC 1 9 0 .100 205 321

Sunday’s Game

Saskatchewan 19, Winnipeg 17

Monday’s Games

Hamilton 38, Toronto 27

Calgary 25, Edmonton 9

Friday, Sept. 6

BC at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 7

Toronto at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 14

Hamilton at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

