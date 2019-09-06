Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|336
|217
|Montreal
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|253
|250
|Ottawa
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|193
|286
|Toronto
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|178
|348
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|320
|218
|Saskatchewan
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|283
|218
|Calgary
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|274
|229
|Edmonton
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|273
|223
|BC
|1
|10
|0
|.091
|221
|342
___
Montreal 21, BC 16
Toronto at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.
Hamilton at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.
BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.