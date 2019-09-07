Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

September 7, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 9 2 0 .818 336 217
Montreal 6 4 0 .600 253 250
Ottawa 3 8 0 .273 210 332
Toronto 2 9 0 .182 224 365
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 9 3 0 .750 355 228
Saskatchewan 7 4 0 .636 293 253
Calgary 6 4 0 .600 274 229
Edmonton 6 5 0 .545 273 223
BC 1 10 0 .091 221 342

Friday’s Game

Montreal 21, BC 16

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 46, Ottawa 17

Winnipeg 35, Saskatchewan 10

Calgary at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13

Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 14

Hamilton at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 21

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

