Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Hamilton 9 2 0 .818 336 217 Montreal 6 4 0 .600 253 250 Ottawa 3 8 0 .273 210 332 Toronto 2 9 0 .182 224 365 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 9 3 0 .750 355 228 Saskatchewan 7 4 0 .636 293 253 Calgary 7 4 0 .636 309 246 Edmonton 6 6 0 .500 290 258 BC 1 10 0 .091 221 342

___

Friday’s Game

Montreal 21, BC 16

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 46, Ottawa 17

Winnipeg 35, Saskatchewan 10

Advertisement

Calgary 35, Edmonton 17

Friday, Sept. 13

Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 14

Hamilton at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 21

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.