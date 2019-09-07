Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Hamilton
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|336
|217
|Montreal
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|253
|250
|Ottawa
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|210
|332
|Toronto
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|224
|365
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|355
|228
|Saskatchewan
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|293
|253
|Calgary
|7
|4
|0
|.636
|309
|246
|Edmonton
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|290
|258
|BC
|1
|10
|0
|.091
|221
|342
___
Montreal 21, BC 16
Toronto 46, Ottawa 17
Winnipeg 35, Saskatchewan 10
Calgary 35, Edmonton 17
Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.
Hamilton at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.
BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
