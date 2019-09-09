Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Hamilton 9 2 0 .818 336 217 Montreal 6 4 0 .600 253 250 Ottawa 3 8 0 .273 210 332 Toronto 2 9 0 .182 224 365 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 9 3 0 .750 355 228 Calgary 7 4 0 .636 307 246 Saskatchewan 7 4 0 .636 293 253 Edmonton 6 6 0 .500 290 256 BC 1 10 0 .091 221 342

___

Friday’s Game

Montreal 21, BC 16

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 46, Ottawa 17

Winnipeg 35, Saskatchewan 10

Advertisement

Calgary 33, Edmonton 17

Friday, Sept. 13

Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 14

Hamilton at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 21

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.