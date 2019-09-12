Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

September 12, 2019
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 9 2 0 .818 336 217
Montreal 6 4 0 .600 253 250
Ottawa 3 8 0 .273 210 332
Toronto 2 9 0 .182 224 365
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 9 3 0 .750 355 228
Calgary 7 4 0 .636 307 246
Saskatchewan 7 4 0 .636 293 253
Edmonton 6 6 0 .500 290 256
BC 1 10 0 .091 221 342

___

Friday’s Game

Ottawa at BC, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hamilton at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 21

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 28

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at BC, 10 p.m.

