Canadian Football League

September 14, 2019 8:46 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 9 3 0 .750 354 236
Montreal 6 4 0 .600 253 250
Ottawa 3 9 0 .250 215 361
Toronto 2 9 0 .182 224 365
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 9 3 0 .750 355 228
Calgary 8 4 0 .666 326 264
Saskatchewan 7 4 0 .636 293 253
Edmonton 6 6 0 .500 290 256
BC 2 10 0 .166 250 347

___

Friday’s Game

BC 29, Ottawa 5

Saturday’s Games

Calgary 19, Hamilton 18

Montreal at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 20

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 21

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 28

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at BC, 10 p.m.

