Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA Hamilton 9 3 0 .750 354 236 Montreal 6 5 0 .545 278 277 Ottawa 3 9 0 .250 215 361 Toronto 2 9 0 .182 224 365 West Division W L T Pct PF PA Winnipeg 9 3 0 .750 355 228 Calgary 8 4 0 .666 326 264 Saskatchewan 8 4 0 .666 320 278 Edmonton 6 6 0 .500 290 256 BC 2 10 0 .166 250 347

Friday’s Game

BC 29, Ottawa 5

Saturday’s Games

Calgary 19, Hamilton 18

Saskatchewan 27, Montreal 25

Friday, Sept. 20

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 21

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Sept. 28

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at BC, 10 p.m.

