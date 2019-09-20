Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

September 20, 2019 9:56 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Hamilton 9 3 0 .750 354 236
Montreal 6 5 0 .545 278 277
Ottawa 3 9 0 .250 215 361
Toronto 2 10 0 .167 240 388
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 9 3 0 .750 355 228
Calgary 9 4 0 .692 349 280
Saskatchewan 8 4 0 .666 320 278
Edmonton 6 6 0 .500 290 256
BC 2 10 0 .166 250 347

Friday’s Games

Calgary 23, Toronto 16

Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Toronto at BC, 10 p.m.

