Canadian Football League

September 21, 2019 12:29 am
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Hamilton 10 3 0 .769 384 263
Montreal 6 5 0 .545 278 277
Ottawa 3 9 0 .250 215 361
Toronto 2 10 0 .167 240 388
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 9 3 0 .750 355 228
Calgary 9 4 0 .692 349 280
Saskatchewan 8 4 0 .666 320 278
Edmonton 6 7 0 .462 317 286
BC 2 10 0 .166 250 347

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Calgary 23, Toronto 16

Hamilton 30, Edmonton 27

Saturday’s Games

Winnipeg at Montreal, 4 p.m.

BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 27

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Toronto at BC, 10 p.m.

