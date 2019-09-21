Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Hamilton
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|384
|263
|Montreal
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|316
|314
|Ottawa
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|215
|361
|Toronto
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|240
|388
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Winnipeg
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|392
|266
|Calgary
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|349
|280
|Saskatchewan
|8
|4
|0
|.666
|320
|278
|Edmonton
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|317
|286
|BC
|2
|10
|0
|.166
|250
|347
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Calgary 23, Toronto 16
Hamilton 30, Edmonton 27
Montreal 38, Winnipeg 37
BC at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Montreal at BC, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Toronto at BC, 10 p.m.
