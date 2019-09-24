Canadian Football League

All Times EDT East Division W L T Pct PF PA x-Hamilton 10 3 0 .769 384 263 Montreal 7 5 0 .583 316 314 Ottawa 3 10 0 .230 222 401 Toronto 2 10 0 .167 240 388 West Division W L T Pct PF PA x-Winnipeg 9 4 0 .692 392 266 x-Calgary 9 4 0 .692 349 280 Saskatchewan 8 4 0 .666 320 278 Edmonton 6 7 0 .462 317 286 BC 3 10 0 .230 290 354

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Calgary 23, Toronto 16

Hamilton 30, Edmonton 27

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 38, Winnipeg 37

BC 40, Ottawa 7

Friday, Sept. 27

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Toronto at BC, 10 p.m.

