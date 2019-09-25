Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

September 25, 2019 12:37 pm
 
All Times EDT
East Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Hamilton 10 3 0 .769 384 263
Montreal 7 5 0 .583 316 314
Ottawa 3 10 0 .230 222 401
Toronto 2 10 0 .167 240 388
West Division
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Winnipeg 9 4 0 .692 392 266
x-Calgary 9 4 0 .692 349 280
Saskatchewan 8 4 0 .666 320 278
Edmonton 6 7 0 .462 317 286
BC 3 10 0 .230 290 354

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday’s Games

Hamilton at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Saskatchewan at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Montreal at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Calgary at Montreal, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Toronto at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 11

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saskatchewan at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Montreal at Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

BC at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

