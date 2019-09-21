Canadiens-Senators Sums

|Montreal
|0
|2
|2—4
Ottawa
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None. Penalties_Kotkaniemi, MTL, (tripping), 3:52; Fleury, MTL, (holding), 8:43; Weal, MTL, (holding), 17:22; White, OTT, (holding), 17:57; Formenton, OTT, (slashing), 18:40; Kotkaniemi, MTL, (slashing), 18:40.
Second Period_1, Montreal, Petry 1 (Danault, Armia), 6:02 (pp). 2, Montreal, Evans 1 (Barber), 16:20. Penalties_Formenton, OTT, (hooking), 5:51.
Third Period_3, Montreal, Tatar 1 (Reilly, Suzuki), 6:06 (pp). 4, Montreal, Danault 1 (Petry), 6:45 (pp). Penalties_Duclair, OTT, (high sticking), 4:11; Tkachuk, OTT, (interference), 6:40; Petry, MTL, (tripping), 9:26; Chiarot, MTL, (slashing), 16:12.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-18-6_35. Ottawa 8-6-14_28.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 3 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 5.
Goalies_Montreal, Kinkaid 1-0-0 (27 shots-27 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 0-1-0 (29-27), Daccord 0-0-0 (5-3).
A_11,185 (18,572). T_2:32.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Trent Knorr.
