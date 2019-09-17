Canucks-Flames Sums

Vancouver 0 0 2 1—3 Calgary 1 1 0 0—2

First Period_1, Calgary, Gaudreau (Lindholm, Brodie), 7:30. Penalties_Gawdin, CGY, (hooking), 2:28; MacEwen, VAN, (boarding), 2:52; Keppen, VAN, (hooking), 12:29.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Frolik (Bennett), 15:02. Penalties_Beagle, VAN, (tripping), 9:17.

Third Period_3, Vancouver, Eliot (W.Hamilton), 5:03. 4, Vancouver, Virtanen, 15:41. Penalties_Monahan, CGY, (hooking), 9:06.

Overtime_5, Vancouver, Virtanen, 1:32. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 2-5-5-1_13. Calgary 18-12-5-3_38.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; Calgary 0 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Bachman 0-0-0 (38 shots-36 saves). Calgary, Rittich 0-0-0 (4-4), Talbot 0-0-0 (9-6).

A_17,465 (19,289). T_2:29.

Referees_Brad Meier, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Vaughan Rody.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.