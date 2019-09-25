Capitals-Blackhawks Sum

Washington 2 2 2—6 Chicago 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Washington, O’Brien 1 (Williams, Stephenson), 4:45. 2, Washington, Carlson 1 (Ovechkin, Wilson), 17:40.

Second Period_3, Washington, Wilson 1, 4:55 (sh). 4, Washington, Eller 1 (Vrana, Carlson), 11:33.

Third Period_5, Washington, Vrana 1 (Eller, Williams), 11:55. 6, Washington, Eller 2 (Vrana, Oshie), 14:58.

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-6-10_26. Chicago 7-13-2_22.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 0-0-0 (17 shots-17 saves), Holtby 0-0-0 (5-5). Chicago, Crawford 0-0-0 (26-20).

T_2:25.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Steve Miller.

