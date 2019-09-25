Capitals-Blackhawks Sum

|Washington
First Period_1, Washington, O’Brien (Williams, Stephenson), 4:45. 2, Washington, Carlson (Ovechkin, Wilson), 17:40.
Second Period_3, Washington, Wilson, 4:55 (sh). 4, Washington, Eller (Vrana, Carlson), 11:33.
Third Period_5, Washington, Vrana (Williams, Eller), 11:55. 6, Washington, Eller (Oshie, Vrana), 14:58.
Shots on Goal_Washington 10-6-10_26. Chicago 7-13-2_22.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.
Goalies_Washington, Copley 0-0-0 (17 shots-17 saves), Holtby 0-0-0 (5-5). Chicago, Crawford 0-0-0 (26-20).
A_20,239 (19,717). T_2:25.
Referees_Michael Markovic, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Steve Miller.
