The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Capitals-Blackhawks Sums

September 25, 2019 11:47 pm
 
Washington 2 2 2—6
Chicago 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Washington, O’Brien (Williams, Stephenson), 4:45. 2, Washington, Carlson (Ovechkin, Wilson), 17:40. Penalties_Johansen, WSH, (cross checking), 7:00; Williams, WSH, (holding), 12:08.

Second Period_3, Washington, Wilson, 4:55 (sh). 4, Washington, Eller (Vrana, Carlson), 11:33. Penalties_Lewington, WSH, (slashing), 3:31; Lewington, WSH, Major (fighting), 6:34; Lewington, WSH, (instigator), 6:34; Lewington, WSH, Misconduct (misconduct), 6:34; Shaw, CHI, Major (fighting), 6:34; Shaw, CHI, (charging), 6:34; Panik, WSH, (tripping), 18:28.

Third Period_5, Washington, Vrana (Williams, Eller), 11:55. 6, Washington, Eller (Oshie, Vrana), 14:58. Penalties_Seabrook, CHI, (holding), 9:42; Keith, CHI, (hooking), 18:06.

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-6-10_26. Chicago 7-13-2_22.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Chicago 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 0-0-0 (17 shots-17 saves), Holtby 0-0-0 (5-5). Chicago, Crawford 0-0-0 (26-20).

A_20,239 (19,717). T_2:25.

Referees_Michael Markovic, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Steve Miller.

