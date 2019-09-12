Cardinals-Ravens Preview Capsule

ARIZONA CARDINALS (0-0-1) at BALTIMORE (1-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE — Ravens by 13

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cardinals 1-0; Ravens 1-0

SERIES RECORD — Ravens lead 4-2

LAST MEETING — Cardinals beat Ravens 26-18, Oct. 26, 2015

LAST WEEK — Cardinals tied Lions 27-27; Ravens beat Dolphins 59-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cardinals No. 30, Ravens No. 8

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (14), RUSH (16), PASS (14).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (19), PASS (25).

RAVENS OFFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (3T).

RAVENS DEFENSE — OVERALL (1), RUSH (1), PASS (8).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Cardinals LB Terrell Suggs returns to Baltimore after spending 16 years with Ravens. He had two sacks in Arizona debut. … Baltimore CB Justin Bethel played seven seasons with Arizona. … Cardinals WR Michael Crabtree and TE Maxx Williams played for Ravens last year. … Arizona’s first trip to Baltimore since 2011. Last win there was in Memorial Stadium in 1997. … Cardinals rallied to force OT last week after trailing by 18 in fourth quarter. … In NFL debut, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray went 29 for 54 for 308 yards, two TDs and one INT. He’s first rookie in franchise history to throw for 300 yards in first game. … Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald now franchise leader with 235 games played. Ravens one of three teams Fitzgerald does not have TD catch against. … Cardinals RB David Johnson one TD shy of 45, which would tie Anquan Bouldin for eighth on team list. His 44 are most by Cardinals over first 50 games. … Ravens without CB Jimmy Smith, who sprained knee in Miami. … Ravens set team records in points (59), yards (643) and first-half points (42) vs. Dolphins. … Second-year QB Lamar Jackson had perfect 158.3 passer rating vs. Miami while throwing for career-high 324 yards and five TDs. … Ravens CB Brandon Carr to make 178th consecutive start, longest streak by active defensive player. … Baltimore owns plus-46 turnover differential overall and plus-54 at home since John Harbaugh took over as coach in 2008. … Ravens 65-23 at home under Harbaugh, with average margin of victory of 14.1 points. … Ravens 17-2 at home in September under Harbaugh. Fantasy tip: Go with Jackson’s hot hand. If Cardinals try to stop pass, nimble-footed QB can rack up fantasy points on ground.

